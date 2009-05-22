Secret Chiefs 3 w/ The Demix

Drawing upon musical styles from all over the globe, both traditional and obscure, Secret Chiefs 3 is the freewheeling project of composer/producer/ guitarist Trey Spruance, a Mr. Bungle and Faith No More veteran who’s embraced his spiritual side since parting with his old band mate Mike Patton. The group travels with a grab bag of instruments, relying heavily on a few particular ones, like the Indian Esraj and the Sarangi, which they often pair with new-age electronic blips and distorted heavy-metal guitar. The result is world music in spirit and avant-garde in execution.