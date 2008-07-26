Drawing upon musical styles from all over the globe, both traditional and obscure, Secret Chiefs 3 is the freewheeling project of lead composer/producer Trey Spruance of Faith No More. The band, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight, has a penchant for incorporating a grab bag of instruments, though they rely heavily on a few particular ones. The wispy, pervasive sound of the Indian Esraj and Sarangi are often paired with new-age electronic blips and distorted metal guitar. Theirs is world music in the least traditional sense.