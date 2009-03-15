To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. They divide their time between watching their children like hawks and discussing their lives, loves and the incendiary impertinence of other people's brats. Their running commentary is humorous and sometimes moving. It expresses the nagging uncertainties of motherhood, the sense of one's needs and wants being shunted aside by an endless litany of parental duties that leaves you feeling estranged from your pre-parenthood self.