Seether w/ Escape the Fate

Seether may have formed in South Africa, but their hearts are in Seattle, from where they channel the grimier, hard-rockier side of grunge artists like Nirvana and Alice in Chains. Perpetually disgruntled singer Shaun Morgan filled his band's 2007 album, Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces , with piss and profanity, fuming at his ex-girlfriend, Evanesence singer Amy Lee, and assailing celebrity culture on the angry hit “Fake It.” The bad times keep coming on the group's upcoming album Holding Onto Strings Better Left to Fray , which will be released May 17. It is the band's first and last album with one-time Evanesence touring guitarist Troy McLawhorn, who left Seether on frosty terms amid unsubstantiated rumors (fanned by an angry Morgan via Twitter) that he was rejoining Evanesence.