Seether may have formed in South Africa, but their hearts are in Seattle, from where they channel the grimier, hard-rockier side of grunge artists like Nirvana and Alice in Chains. Perpetually disgruntled singer Shaun Morgan filled his band’s latest album, Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces, with piss and profanity, firing back at ex-girlfriend Amy Lee’s unflattering account of their breakup, and, on the hit single “Fake It,” assailing celebrity culture. Of course, that single’s cultural critique assumes that listeners find the video games, horror films and WWE smack downs that the band regularly soundtracks considerably more tasteful than tabloids. Seether plays the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at 10 p.m. tonight.