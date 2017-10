Seizure Chicken, a Milwaukee-based music blog with a taste for the trippier sides of indie-rock, synth-pop and garage music, hosts a two-day lineup of independent local music at the Cactus Club this weekend. Friday's bill includes Castle Thunder, Secret Colours and Kane Place Record Club. Saturday's bill is split between Canopies, Prophetic, Golden Coins and Greatest Lakes. There will be DJ sets each night.