Semi-Twang and The Delta Routine

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the commercial blockbuster many in the local scene had hoped, and the group soon moved on to new endeavors. Semi-Twang only plays rare reunion shows these days, but singer-songwriter John Sieger has continued recording with The Subcontinentals. Milwaukee openers The Delta Routine conjures the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and early punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls.