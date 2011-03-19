Semi-Twang w/ The Rocktails and Jeffrey Foucault

It's been 23 years since Milwaukee's country-rock band Semi-Twang last released a record. That album, 1988's Salty Tears , was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros. Records and made the band early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales limited the group's time on the label. This week sees the release of Wages of Sin , the long-awaited follow-up album from the reunited band, which has played scattered shows in recent years around singer-songwriter John Sieger's other projects. The new record takes on a harder, bluesier edge than the group's long-ago debut, yet retains the same deep reverence for Americana.