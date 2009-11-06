Semi-Twang w/ The Subcontinentals

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Brothers Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . That album wasn’t the commercial blockbuster many in the local scene had hoped, and the group soon moved on to new endeavors, but not before playing a local show that would be among its most memorable: Inaugurating the then-new concert venue Shank Hall on its opening weekend 20 years ago. To celebrate Shank Hall’s anniversary, Semi-Twang has reunited for a rare reunion show at the venue, on a bill they’ll split with singer John Sieger’s western-swing band, The Subcontinentals.