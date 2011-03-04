Sen Dog of Cypress Hill

After a long run as a member of West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill, Sen Dog began to yearn for more individual expression in his music and decided to produce his own record on the side. His solo debut, 2008's Diary of a Mad Dog , adopts a much more confessional tone than Sen Dog's usually short verses with Cypress Hill, detailing the 45-year-old rapper's history with gangs and his recent heart attack. The record mostly retains Cypress Hill's signature soundLatin accents, hardcore beats and rock instrumentswhile touching on contemporary rap styles. Scheduled openers for this show include The DRP, 1Fifty1 and MicLordz & Sauce Funky.