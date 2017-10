One of the heaviest of the major emo bands, Senses Fail top a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight. The band is touring behind its latest angry-mope fest, Life is Not a Waiting Room, a bleak album that tells the true story of singer Buddy Nielsen’s nasty breakup and his subsequent decent into depression and alcoholism. Nielsen’s spirits were lifted, however, by a terminally ill fan who put his woes into perspective.