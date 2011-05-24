Sepultura w/ Keep Of Kalessin, Hate, Neuraxis and Bonded By Blood - CANCELED

Easily the most successful Brazilian heavy metal band in history, Sepultura combines the dark imagery of death metal and the hard-hitting instrumental blitzes of thrash metal. After a triumphant run of unforgivingly heavy records in the late '80s and early '90s that established the group as one of the most acclaimed metal bands of the era, Sepultura faced a commercial backlash following singer Max Cavalera's acrimonious departure from the group in 1997. Many fans had all but written off the group, but Sepultura has gone on to make some strong records over the last decade with replacement singer Derrick Green, including 2009's A-Lex , a heated concept album inspired by A Clockwork Orange .