Since joining the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2001, Seth Meyers has worked his way up the show's ranks, becoming head writer in 2006 and a “Weekend Update” anchor shortly afterward. At a time when the pointed politics of comedy programs like “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” had begun to make “Saturday Night Live” and its softer strain of humor feel toothless in comparison, Meyers revitalized the program with his astute sketches about the 2008 presidential campaign, which featured Tina Fey's candidate-defining Sarah Palin impersonation.