For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical mystery Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak , crime novelist William Hallowell Magee wagers that he can write a hit novel in just 24-hours, and sequesters himself in the remote Slaughter Peak Lodge to do so. He soon learns that he’s not alone, and through his interactions with six unexpected guests at the lodge, Magee finds himself at the center of a criminal conspiracy more outlandish than the ones he writes about.