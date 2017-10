Without a major label’s support, Orlando Celtic rockers Seven Nations have released more than 16 records over their nearly two decades together, and have appeared on ESPN, PBS and CBS. Moreso than many of their Celtic-rock peers, they defy expectations, eschewing the drunk bagpipes of other acts for more sophisticated sounds. Among their recent projects have been an acoustic album and a Celtic tribute to The Cure. This year saw the release of the retrospective Another Ten Years .