No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which ends its run today. There’s a distinct charm to watching eight short productions in a single evening. Seeing largely untested talent producing plays on a small stage offers a different kind of theater experiencea patchwork feel that is more restless and dynamic than that of traditional feature-length programs. Newer actors will mix with established talent, including frequent Wisconsin Hybrid Theater performer Randall T. Anderson and Vince Figueroa of the local sketch comedy group Meanwhile.