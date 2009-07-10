Sexual Perversity in Chicago, July 10, 2009

In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial Sexual Perversity in Chicago is being staged this month at the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue. Ken Dillon stars as Dan, a white-collar Chicagoan in his late-20s who finds himself in a rocky romantic relationship with a woman named Deborah (Beth Lewinski). In frank sexual terms, Dan discusses his romantic difficulties with Bernard, a gruff gentleman played by Kirk Thomsen.