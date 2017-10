After a stormy 12 years together marked by break-ups and line-up changesmoving from Florida to New York has a way of pruning bandmembersthe metalcore band Shai Hulud released their long-delayed new album, Misanthropy Pure, this May. It picks up where the group left off, adding showy, prog-rock touches to their brutal, heavy punk. Tonight the group does a 6 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre.