Shannon Curfman w/ H2-Oh

In 1999, at age 15, guitarist/songwriter Shannon Curfman burst onto the blues and roots rock scene with her major-label debut, Loud Guitars, Big Suspicion , under the direction of Clive Davis and Arista Records. The record garnered rave reviews and tons of airplay, particularly within college radio, and before long, Curfman was sharing the stage with countless blues legends. On her most recent album, What You’re Getting Into , the now 24-year-old plays with collaborators including Joe Bonamassa, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow.