Shannon Curfman w/ H2-OH

Every young blues performer in the late ’90s was burdened with comparisons to Jonny Lang, but Shannon Curfman got the worst of it, since not only is she from North Dakota, like Lang, but Lang even co-wrote part of her precocious 1999 debut record, Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions, which she recorded when she was just 14 years old. She’s recorded slowly and cautiously since that well received debut, in 2007 finally releasing her delayed, more adult follow-up, Fast Lane Addiction, a spunky collection of rootsy, blues-rock with a rebellious streak and a distinct classic-rock influence. She spent the better part of this year recording a new album, which she plans to release in February.