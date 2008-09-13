Every young blues performer in the late ’90s was burdened with comparisons to Jonny Lang, but Shannon Curfman got the worst of it, since not only is she from North Dakota, like Lang, but Lang even co-wrote part of her precocious 1999 debut record, Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions, which she recorded when she was just 14 years old. She’s recorded slowly and cautiously since that well received debut, last year finally releasing her delayed, more adult follow-up, Fast Lane Addiction, a spunky collection of rootsy, blues-rock with a rebellious streak. Curfman plays Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m.