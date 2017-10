The shared goal of raising food for the Hunger Task Force unites the three Milwaukee acts on this bill. Sharking Hour combines alt-country and power-pop music, while singer-songwriter Micah Olsan strums up an acoustic, jammy shuffle and the band Herman Astro plays a funky fusion of soul and alternative music with eyes similarly set on the jam crowd. Anybody who brings two or more nonperishable food items to this show will receive a free CD from one of these three bands.