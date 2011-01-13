Sharking Hour w/ Shoot Down the Moon and Jay Flash

The Milwaukee group Sharking Hour considerably fleshed out their sound on their 2010 sophomore album, Telemetry , channeling the back-to-basics songwriting of early alt-country, the frayed rock ’n’ roll of The Replacements and the earthy, lived-in mood of The Feelies’ mid-period records. Their first release as a full-piece band, following their 2009 debut, North of Nippon , which they recorded as a duo, Telemetry benefits from a live, in-studio sound that better captures the spirit of their concerts.