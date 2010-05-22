Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings

Sharon Jones dreamed of being a successful soul singer, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that those dreams were finally realized. With her razor-sharp backing band The Dap-Kings, Jones belts out the classicist soul and funk of her youth, recording albums that could easily by mistaken as authentic relics from the ’60s. Her latest, I Learned The Hard Way , softens some of the hard-funk edge off of her early material for a silkier sound, but Jones’ concerts are as up-tempo as ever, recalling the raw energy of James Brown.