Sharon Van Etten w/ Daniel Knox

A small but influential band of bloggers rallied around Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten last year, singing the praises of her harrowing album Because I Was in Love, a collection of uncomfortably intimate sad songs kissed with accents of Appalachian folk. Those accolades, along with Van Etten’s lovely guest spot on one of last year’s breakout albums, The Antlers’ Hospice , and an opening spot on tour with Kyp Malone’s new band, Rain Machine, helped the songwriter raise her profile considerably last year. [Click here for an interview with Van Etten.]