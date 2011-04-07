Sharon Van Etten w/ Little Scream and Juniper Tar

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten built on the achy, sparsely adorned folk sound of her 2009 album Because I Was in Love on last year's follow-up, Epic , a short but near-perfect record that fitted her with a full backing band. The result was a tougher, more assured collection that retained the emotional charge of her debut but added a bit more of a bite, with Van Etten putting her intense voice to use on pointed songs about bouncing back from a truly terrible relationship. More recently Van Etten sang on The National song "Think You Can Wait." She's working with Aaron Dessner from that band on her next album. The Pabst Theater presents her concert tonight for free.