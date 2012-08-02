Sharon Van Etten w/ Tennis and Yellow Ostrich

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten built on the achy, sparsely adorned folk sound of her 2009 album <i>Because I Was in Love</i> on 2010's follow-up,<i>Epic</i>, a short but near-perfect record that fitted her with a full backing band. The result was a tougher, more assured collection that retained the emotional charge of her debut but added a bit more of a bite, with Van Etten putting her intense voice to use on pointed songs about bouncing back from a truly terrible relationship. For her latest album, <i>Tramp</i>, Van Etten surrounded herself with a host of collaborators, including The National's Aaron Dessner, for her fullest work yet. She shares this bill with the indie-pop group Tennis and indie-rockers Yellow Ostrich, who dialed up the horns on their sonically dense new album, <i>Strange Land</i>.