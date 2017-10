A throwback to James Taylor, Jackson Browne and other folky, soft-rock singer-songwriters of the ’70s, Shawn Mullins scored one of the biggest adult-alternative ballads of the ’90s with his single “Lullaby.” Though he’s never topped that success on the charts, he’s continued to record at a brisk pace. His new Light You Up is his 11th studio album, and features songwriting contributions from Nashville vet Chuck Cannon and Toad the Wet Sprocket’s Glen Phillips.