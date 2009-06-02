In a sly little bit of scene-setting, walk into the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall and you’ll instantly smell hair product. That’s because Vogel Hall’s current play, Shear Madness , a comic whodunit loaded with physical comedy, is set in a fictional, titular hair salon. John McGiven indulges his louder side to play the flamboyant hair stylist Tony Whitcomb, while Lee E. Ernst plays an undercover cop investigating the murder. So who exactly did it? Well, that might depend on which night you go. The play has a variable end that’s determined by audience response.