Shearwater w/ Wye Oak and Hospital Ships

An Austin group once best known for its ties to Okkervil River, Shearwater sprouted its own wings mid-decade, molding the intimate folk-rock of singer Jonathan Meiburg into dramatic nature cries that erupt in surprisingly forceful ways. The group’s latest, The Golden Archipelago , is gorgeous and fierce in equal measure, with Meiburg unleashing his choir-boy bellow in service of a song cycle about life on an isolated island. Openers Wye Oak garnered instant Yo La Tengo comparisons for their coed dream-pop, but they distinguished themselves on last year’s striking sophomore album The Knot, purging anything twee about their sound to double down on baleful alt-country twang and untamable loud-soft guitars.