Faced with the death of her 25-year-old son, Seth, poet Sheila Bender coped the only way that she knew how: by writing about it. The resulting book, A New Theology: Turning to Poetry in a Time of Grief , is both a memoir written in prose and an exploration of how writing can assist the grieving process. You may want to slip a couple of extra tissues into your pocket before Bender discusses the book at a free appearance tonight.