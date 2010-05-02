Ironically, Shelby Lynne received a Grammy for “Best New Artist” in 2000, 10 years after she had been writing and recording music for several labels. She spent the ’90s recording mainstream country albums that never quite seemed to suit her, but following her turn-of-the-century comeback, the singer went on to release a string of acclaimed albums that reinvented her as a favorite of the new-Americana scene. Lynne’s latest album, Tears, Lies, and Alibis , released this month, is a summation of her strengths, touching on folk, alt-country and roots-rock while spotlighting Lynne’s tough-as-nails songwriting.