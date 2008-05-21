Mequon author Sheldon Rusch doesn’t mess around. His novels doll out in spades the kind of fast-paced prose, morbid scenarios and base thrills that mystery/suspense readers jones for. His latest novel, Separated at Death, is his third to use Illinois State Special Agent Elizabeth Hewitt as his protagonist. As if dealing with all her state’s awful drivers weren’t enough, this time around, she’s investigating a series of beheadings. Rusch reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop Mequon location.