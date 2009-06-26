Shellac w/ Three Second Kiss and Bear Claw

The great Chicago noise-rock trio Shellac has always been overshadowed by the involvement of singer-guitarist Steve Albini, the hands-off visionary who produced dozens of essential albums from artists like The Pixies, The Breeders, Nirvana, Slint, Low, Joanna Newsom and Jawbreaker, but for their part, the band does nothing to combat the perception that they’re just a side project. They don’t do publicity, they tour infrequently and barely ever record, releasing just four albums over the past 17 years. But when they do make it into the studio, it’s glorious, as they proved on their gut-punching 2007 album Excellent Italian Greyhound . Rarely do bands hear this, but maybe the guys in Shellac actually should quit their day jobs.