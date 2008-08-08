Sheryl Crow has come a long way since she sang backup for Michael Jackson on his 1987 “Bad” tour. Resisting early offers to record as a dance-pop artist, she waited until the ’90s to release her first album, which established her as a something-for-everyone singer-song writer. Her singles have found her straddling the line between Lilith Fair troubadour (“If It Makes You Happy,” “Strong Enough”), pop starlet (“Soak Up the Sun,” “All I Wanna Do”) and covert country-crossover singer (“Picture,” “The First Cut is the Deepest”), frequently to great commercial success. Crow shares tonight’s 7 p.m. bill at the Bradley Center with James Blunt (who’s still looking for a follow-up hit for “You’re Beautiful”) and, curiously, reggae pioneers Toots and the Maytals.