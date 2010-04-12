Alverno College celebrates the opening of its Research Center for Women and Girls with an appearance tonight from Sheryl WuDunn, who penned the New York Times bestseller Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide , which details injustices women face around the world, arguing that this is one of the world’s most pressing human-rights concerns, and spotlighting the women who are dedicated to righting these wrongs. WuDunn gives a free lecture at the college’s Teaching, Learning and Technology Center tonight. Those interested can register here.