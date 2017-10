Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Floridia hard-rockers are riding high off the success of their 2008 album The Sound of Madness , which spawned the WWE-approved hit “Devour” and the smash power-ballad “Second Chance,” the band’s biggest hit to date. For better or worse, theirs is the defining sound of contemporary hard-rock.