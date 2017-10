Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Florida hard-rockers Shinedown scored their highest-charting album yet with 2008’s The Sound of Madness , thanks to the WWE-hyped single “Devour,” a song that embodies the sound that critics have derisively tagged as “butt-rock.” This month Shinedown released an expanded CD/DVD reissue of that album with nine bonus tracks.