The Shiny Toy Guns are a band of revisionists. In the past five years they have released four albums: three versions of their debut, We Are Pilots (released, re-recorded, re-released, re-recorded, and re-released again) and one version of last year’s Season of Poison. It’s a testament to the braveness of the hard-rocking electro-clash outfit that they would play their new material so many drafts away from being finished.

And, like their music, the band itself has gone through frequent changes. They are currently on their third female lead singer, easily the most colorful one yet. Sisely Treasure, who reached the dance charts as front-woman for The Cooler Kids, is a former professional dancer (artistic) and one-time finalist on the reality show “The Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll.”

The current incarnation of the Shiny Toy Guns seems to be hitting its groove. A recent cover of Peter Schilling’s “Major Tom”recorded for a Lincoln MKZ sedan commercialtakes the frantic danger of Schilling’s spaceship ride, and turns it into a panoramic voyage.

See the Shiny Toy Guns at Summerfest, before the band inevitably begins revising again. At this rate, this might be the only chance to see this roster play these versions of the songs.