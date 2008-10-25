One of the early Myspace success stories, Los Angeles’ Shiny Toy Guns, who return to Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. at the Rave, began as a small-time independent band with no following, but quickly won both an audience and a major-label record deal thanks to the social networking site. They play a dark variation of synth-pop that owes plenty to New Order, but much of their appeal seems to lay in their gritty yet sheik sense of fashion. Convenient, albeit unflattering rumorswhich the band shot down but happily milked for all the publicity it was wortheven linked the group to style icon Paris Hilton, alleging that their singer Carah Charnow sang on Hilton’s much-maligned album in place of Hilton herself.