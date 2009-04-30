Though it ran just a month ago at the Mason Temple Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee playwright Andre' Lee Ellis’ Sho’ Nuff Gospel Music returns for a three-night encore, this time at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The production is as much a concert as it is a musical, charting the history of gospel music over the past century and a half, letting songs like “Precious Lord” and “Oh Happy Day” speak for themselves. The production, which Ellis hopes to bring to Chicago this fall, features some of Milwaukee’s most powerful gospel singers, including Rodney Cunningham, Melissa Carter and Phoebe Alexander. (Through May 2).