Shoeless Revolution w/ Micah Olsan and The Hype

Well, you pretty much know what you’re going to get with a band named Shoeless Revolution: a band that romanticizes revolutions and is disinclined to wearing shoesin another words, a jam band. And to be sure, Shoeless Revolution are one of Minneapolis’ jammiest bands, a group that mashes up a hodge podge of brassy jazz, funk and rock, and ties them together with breezy, Ben Harper-ish songs about non-conformity. The group finds a fitting opener tonight in the form of jammy Milwaukee singer-songwriter Micah Olsan.