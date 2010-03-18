Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, WaylonShooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the young torch carriers of the outlaw country movement. He touted his outlaw ties on his 2005 debut, Put the “O” Back in Country as well as its follow-ups, 2006’s Electric Rodeo and 2007’s The Wolf . In 2009, after releasing just those three albums, he received his own, perhaps premature compilation, Bad Magick: The Best of Shooter Jennings . His latest album is his most outside the box. Recorded with his new band, Hierophant, Black Ribbons is an alternative-rock-influenced concept album featuring narration written and recorded by Stephen King, who plays a conspiracy-minded talk radio host.