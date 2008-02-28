Short Films from Bill Brown

Experimental documentary filmmaker Bill Brown set his lens on the personal toll the United State’s war on immigration has taken in his latest film, The Other Side. Tonight, the UWM Union Theatre hosts a free 7 p.m. screening of The Other Side and other selections from Brown’s short-film compilation Homeland Insecurity: The Films of Bill Brown. Many of Brown’s films are self-explanatorythey’re about people or about the simple joy of filmmakingbut if you have any questions about them, you can ask the filmmaker himself. He’ll host a discussion after the screening.