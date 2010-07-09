SHS Reunion Band

Shorewood High School is highly regarded for its arts and music programs, but those programs are threatened by an $800,000 budget shortfall, so some of the school’s most successful alumni are teaming up to help keep them funded. Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison, blues guitarist Jon Paris and filmmaker David Zucker have formed a one- off band with fellow alums Fred Bliffert, Pete Leshin, Bob Schlaeger and Larry Theiss to play a benefit concert for the school. The show will be followed on Saturday by a day of family-friendly activities at the Shorewood High School grounds, including a picnic and ice-cream social with music, then a 7 p.m. screening of one of Zucker’s most beloved movies, Airplane! , with an introduction from the director.