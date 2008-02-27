Beneath her deceptively small frame and her little-girl haircut, singer Sia boasts a surprisingly powerful set of pipes, the kind that light torch songs. She built up her resume through her chilled-out work with Massive Attack and, most prominently, Zero 7, but her strong new solo release, Some People Have Real Problems, trades in downbeat electro for something more organic and feistier (or, specifically, Feist-ier.) Curiously, the graceful songstress shares her 8 p.m. concert tonight at Turner Hall Ballroom with opener Har Mar Superstar. Like a hack comedian with too much time and tenacity for his own good, Har Mar has stubbornly stuck to the same joke for years, belting out sexed-up send-ups of R&B music that are supposed to be funny because he’s an underwear-clad white guy. They aren’t.