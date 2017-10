Don’t confuse the Minneapolis all-girl pop-punk outfit Sick of Sarah with The Donnas. Sick of Sarah rarely confines themselves solely to punk conventions, instead opting for periodic slowdowns where lead singer Abisha Uhl’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs-esque jaded flatness really shines past the sugary dead-ends of similarly styled bands. Touring behind the Aug. 12 release of their eponymous debut album, the returns to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight.