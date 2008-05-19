For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock during his weekly gigs. He’s even an accomplished composer (his compositions tend toward the edgy, post-modern side). Tonight, Snopek does his regular 10 p.m. Monday show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn. (His appearance follows Linneman’s weekly Poets Monday event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and this week features Jeannie Dean).