For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer (his compositions tend toward the edgy, post-modern side). Tonight he headlines a 10 p.m. show at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn. His free performance follows the weekly Poets Monday event, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and this week features Shepherd Express contributor Russ Bickerstaff.