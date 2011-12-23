Sigmund Snopek's Christmas Show

Who better to lead a holiday celebration than Milwaukee's prog-rock staple since the '60s, former Violent Femmes sideman and incontestable Christmas junkie Sigmund Snopek? The eccentric rocker's 2002 powerhouse album, fittingly titled <i>Christmas</i>, features song after holiday-themed song (thoughtfully throwing in a couple about Thanksgiving, a great holiday without much of a musical tradition). Known for his talent across instruments, Snopek can be seen jumping from the flute to the harmonium and even occasionally to his 12-foot Alpine hornwhich, in the confines of the Old German Beer Hall, would take the term “intimate” to a new level.